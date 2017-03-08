Katie Hopkins faces six-figure bill after losing libel case over tweets
Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins faces a six-figure bill after losing a libel action brought against her over two of her tweets. She was ordered by a High Court judge on Friday to pay A 24,000 damages to writer Jack Monroe at the conclusion of a case dubbed "Twibel" by media pundits.
