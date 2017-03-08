Katie Hopkins faces six-figure bill a...

Katie Hopkins faces six-figure bill after losing libel case over tweets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins faces a six-figure bill after losing a libel action brought against her over two of her tweets. She was ordered by a High Court judge on Friday to pay A 24,000 damages to writer Jack Monroe at the conclusion of a case dubbed "Twibel" by media pundits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 1 hr By All Means 22
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... 11 hr Ricky Ricardo 3
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Thu lol 2
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... Mar 7 FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC