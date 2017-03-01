Islam-inspired terror offences - nearly double in UK in five years'

The number of Islamism-inspired terrorism offences in the UK has nearly doubled in the five years to the end of 2015, according to a new report. The period from 1998 to 2015, studied in a report on Islamist terrorism on British soil, has also seen a surge in the number of women taking part in these crimes with offenders are getting younger and the bulk of the Islamism-inspired threat coming from home-grown terrorism.

