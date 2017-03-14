In pictures: Trafalgar Square vigil f...

In pictures: Trafalgar Square vigil for victims of Westminster attack

Hampshire Chronicle

Defiance and quiet dignity were shown at a vigil to the victims of the Westminster attack where crowds were told that the "evil and twisted acts of terrorism will be defeated". Multi-faith leaders, residents, tourists, police and politicians gathered at the candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square, which was led by mayor Sadiq Khan.

Chicago, IL

