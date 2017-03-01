In pictures: Hotel featuring Banksy artwork to open in Bethlehem
A Palestinian guest house packed with artwork of British graffiti artist Banksy has been unveiled in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, with a sneak peek of what the owner called the "hotel with the worst view in the world". Wisam Salsaa, 42, said the nine-room establishment named "The Walled Off Hotel" will officially open on March 11, but he offered a handful of reporters a tour of the hotel looking directly at the West Bank separation barrier erected by Israel to ward off potential Palestinian attackers.
