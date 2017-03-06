Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-m...

Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

This March 3, 2003, shows Gerald Riley of Nenana, Alaska, driving his team down the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday March 3, 2003, past the Discovery paddle wheel boat. While the ceremonial start of the 2017 race will be held in Anchorage, Alaska, as normal on March 4, 2017, low snow conditions in the Alaska Range have forced the start of the race to Fairbanks for the third time.The 2003 and 2015 competitive starts also were held in Fairbanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The upside of Bill's schemes 18 hr Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC