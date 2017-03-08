How the Queen Mary reunited WWII war brides with their American husbands

Susan Meissner, author right, stands next to war bride June Allen, left, for Meissner new historical fiction novel “A Bridge Across The Ocean” which will be released Tuesday and looks at the war bride voyages the Queen Mary made across the Atlantic at the end of WWII to reunite brides with their American husbands in Long Beach. It's based on the author's research and interviews with war bride June Allen about her experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.