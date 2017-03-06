Gunman who shot Scottish toddler Alistair Grimason in Turkey is killed at his own wedding
A man who shot and killed a British toddler in a Turkish cafe almost 14 years ago has been shot dead at his own wedding. Two-year-old Alistair Grimason was hit by a bullet as he slept in his pram after a gunfight broke out in a cafe in the Aegean seaside town of Foca in 2003.
