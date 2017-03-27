EU: Fix key UK Brexit items 1st, then...

EU: Fix key UK Brexit items 1st, then fall talks on future

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The European Union on Friday raised the possibility of starting general talks on Britain's future relationship with the bloc as early as the fall if quick progress is made on key parts of the divorce proceedings - a move that grants some of the wishes of British Prime Minister Theresa May. Draft guidelines obtained by The Associated Press say the EU and Britain must first "settle the disentanglement" of Britain from the bloc. But once there is a tentative consensus between the two sides on the reciprocal treatment of citizens in each other's nations, billions in budget commitments, legal clarity for companies working in Britain and a solution for Ireland's border with the United Kingdom, the EU says it would be willing to look ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 8 hr ROGER DODGER 57
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... Thu JTF 2
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC