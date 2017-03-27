EU: Fix key UK Brexit items 1st, then fall talks on future

The European Union on Friday raised the possibility of starting general talks on Britain's future relationship with the bloc as early as the fall if quick progress is made on key parts of the divorce proceedings - a move that grants some of the wishes of British Prime Minister Theresa May. Draft guidelines obtained by The Associated Press say the EU and Britain must first "settle the disentanglement" of Britain from the bloc. But once there is a tentative consensus between the two sides on the reciprocal treatment of citizens in each other's nations, billions in budget commitments, legal clarity for companies working in Britain and a solution for Ireland's border with the United Kingdom, the EU says it would be willing to look ahead.

