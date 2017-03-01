Eleven locations bid to become UK Cit...

Eleven locations bid to become UK City of Culture 2021

Eleven locations around the country have submitted bids to be named the UK City of Culture for 2021, with the promise of a year of cultural attractions and a potential multimillion-pound boost to their local economies. The winner, to be announced in December, will be the third holder of the title - following Londonderry in 2013 and Hull this year.

