Drunk barred from every pub in his town after assaulting staff
A MAN has been banned from every pub in his town and handed a suspended prison sentence after he attacked staff who refused to let him into a pub. Darren David Evans, 41, of Hamilton Close, Bicester, was sentenced to four months' in prison, suspended for 12 months and given a two-year community behaviour order at Banbury Magistrates' Court on March 3. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of theft from a shop and one count of drunk and disorderly.
