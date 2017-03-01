Driver dies after collision
Officers were called at around 3.05am to reports that a grey Vauxhall Astra had collided with a lamp post before hitting a tree along Harewood Avenue near to the junction with Harewood Place in Bournemouth. The driver - a 28-year-old Bournemouth man - suffered serious injuries and was extracted from the vehicle by the fire service but sadly died at the scene.
