Donald Trump offers - full co-operation and support' over Westminster attack

12 hrs ago

Donald Trump has offered the "full co-operation and support" of the United States in responding to the Westminster terror attack and "bringing those responsible to justice". The White House said the US president offered his condolences to Theresa May in a phone call following the bloody events in London.

Chicago, IL

