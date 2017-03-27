Dog owners warned after case of deadly flesh-eating disease is confirmed
The mysterious illness, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has been found in at least 27 counties in England and Wales since 2012, with 78 cases confirmed in the UK and 14 being already identified in 2016 alone. Avonvale Veterinary Centres, which has surgeries in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Stratford, Southam and Wellesbourne, has issued the warning after Warwickshire became the latest area in the country to be affected by the disease.
