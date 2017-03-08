Disco fever for 50th raises A 540 for...

Disco fever for 50th raises A 540 for air ambulance

INSTEAD of being showered with presents for her 50th birthday, a care worker decided to raise money for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance with a disco inspired 50th birthday party and fundraiser. Recovered from her bout of disco fever which she caught at her party in January, Roz Browne of Page Close, Calne, met Wiltshire Air Ambulance staff to present them with a cheque for nearly A 540.

Chicago, IL

