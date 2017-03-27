Details of Great Repeal Bill published

Details of Great Repeal Bill published

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Government has published details of proposed legislation to transfer the whole of EU law on to the UK statute book as Britain leaves the European Union. Brexit Secretary David Davis told the House of Commons that the Great Repeal Bill will provide "clarity and certainty" for businesses and citizens as Brexit takes place, with standards and rules maintained until Parliament decides to amend or remove them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 41 min Trumps Rump Ranger 52
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... 9 hr JTF 2
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC