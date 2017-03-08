County News: 'White glow' photo alerts parents to Jaxson's eye cancer
While one eye shows the usual red glare from the flash of the camera, the other eye has a strange white glow. Jaxson started chemotherapy on December 30 which has seen him lose his hair, but after being grumpy for a few days after treatement he returns to his happy self, his dad Owen said "We all have flash cameras on our phones these days and after taking a few of Jax I noticed this white reflection in one of his eyes," dad Owen Scrivens, 20, explained.
