County News: 'White glow' photo alert...

County News: 'White glow' photo alerts parents to Jaxson's eye cancer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Eastbourne Herald

While one eye shows the usual red glare from the flash of the camera, the other eye has a strange white glow. Jaxson started chemotherapy on December 30 which has seen him lose his hair, but after being grumpy for a few days after treatement he returns to his happy self, his dad Owen said "We all have flash cameras on our phones these days and after taking a few of Jax I noticed this white reflection in one of his eyes," dad Owen Scrivens, 20, explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastbourne Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 13 hr lol 2
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... Mar 7 FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC