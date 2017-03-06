County News: Promenade train driver o...

County News: Promenade train driver ordered to pay a 1,500 to injured mother

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hastings Today

The driver of a promenade land train has appeared in court today after hitting a mother who was walking with her young son. Katie Schmidt was walking with her 22-month-old son along the promenade in Marine Parade, Worthing on Sunday, July 17, last year when she was badly injured by the train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hastings Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... 1 hr FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes 21 hr Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC