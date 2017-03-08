County News: Eastenders star coming to Sussex nightclub
Steve McFadden, who plays the famous barman, is coming to Sheiks Bognor Pier club in Bognor Regis on May 6 for a 'special Live PA'. A spokesperson for the club: "That's right, one of the most famous faces on British TV is coming to party Sheiks style.
