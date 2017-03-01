Concern over 'ridiculously technical' education funding survey
The consultation into the government's new National Funding Formula ends on March 22, and members of the public have until then to complete the 12-page questionnaire. The use of terms such as 'sparsity funding', 'weightings for additional needs factors', 'funding floor', 'central school services block funding' and 'equalities analysis' in the questionnaire has left some people baffled.
