Ceremonies in Belgium mark 3 decades since ferry sinking
Three decades after the capsizing of the British ferry Herald of Free Enterprise, victims' families are sailing out to the scene of the disaster to remember the 193 who died. Under overcast skies and with a strong wind blowing, the tribute at sea Monday will be followed by a memorial service near the St. Donaas church in this busy North Sea port.
