CCTV images of Duncan and Marle dumpi...

CCTV images of Duncan and Marle dumping rubbish in Hilfield Lane South, in Bushey

A couple have been handed a 22 month suspended prison sentence between them for their involvement in a flytipping spree which left taxpayers with a A 5,000 clean-up bill. Daniel Duncan, 24, of Pyrcroft Court, Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered on a 15 day drug rehabilitation course at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

