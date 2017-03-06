CCTV images of Duncan and Marle dumping rubbish in Hilfield Lane South, in Bushey
A couple have been handed a 22 month suspended prison sentence between them for their involvement in a flytipping spree which left taxpayers with a A 5,000 clean-up bill. Daniel Duncan, 24, of Pyrcroft Court, Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered on a 15 day drug rehabilitation course at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o...
|5 hr
|FireyFellow44
|1
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Sun
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC