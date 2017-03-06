CCTV images of Duncan and Marle dumping rubbish in Hilfield Lane South, in Bushey

A couple have been handed a 22 month suspended prison sentence between them for their involvement in a flytipping spree which left taxpayers with a A 5,000 clean-up bill. Daniel Duncan, 24, of Pyrcroft Court, Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered on a 15 day drug rehabilitation course at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.