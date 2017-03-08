CCTV image of jailed killer who escap...

CCTV image of jailed killer who escaped on hospital visit is released by police

16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

A CCTV image of escaped prisoner Shaun Walmsley has been released by police as they continue to search for him. Convicted murderer Walmsley, 28, went on the run on February 21 when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool during a visit from HMP Walton.

