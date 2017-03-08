CCTV image of jailed killer who escaped on hospital visit is released by police
A CCTV image of escaped prisoner Shaun Walmsley has been released by police as they continue to search for him. Convicted murderer Walmsley, 28, went on the run on February 21 when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool during a visit from HMP Walton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|4 hr
|Moliner
|24
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|16 hr
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Thu
|lol
|2
|Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o...
|Mar 7
|FireyFellow44
|1
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC