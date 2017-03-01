Campaigners unite as housing battle g...

Campaigners unite as housing battle goes to appeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

A development of nearly 100 homes in Otterbourne by Gladman Developments could still be pushed through despite being refused by councillors. The Save Otterbourne action group have been backed by councillors who say the development goes against the Winchester City Council Local Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The upside of Bill's schemes 54 min Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Sat Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Feb 26 USA Today 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC