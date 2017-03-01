Campaigners unite as housing battle goes to appeal
A development of nearly 100 homes in Otterbourne by Gladman Developments could still be pushed through despite being refused by councillors. The Save Otterbourne action group have been backed by councillors who say the development goes against the Winchester City Council Local Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|54 min
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Sun
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Proud daughter
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC