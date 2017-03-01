Burglar steals A 900 from pensioner
At about 2.15pm on Tuesday, February 28 a man was at his home in Springfield Avenue, Banbury when a man knocked on his front door. He told him he was working on a neighbour's house and noticed his roof cap stones were damaged, causing damp in the loft space.
