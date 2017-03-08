Budget 2017: Chancellor to promise economic growth in post-Brexit Britain

Philip Hammond is expected to deliver an upbeat assessment of Britain's economic prospects after Brexit in his first Budget as Chancellor, despite admitting that more austerity is in the pipeline as he battles to get the deficit down. The Chancellor will say that he is ready to take further "difficult decisions" on tax hikes and spending cuts to get the books into balance, even though he recognises that many voters are still feeling the pinch 10 years on from the financial crash of 2007/08.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.