Budget 2017: Chancellor to promise economic growth in post-Brexit Britain
Philip Hammond is expected to deliver an upbeat assessment of Britain's economic prospects after Brexit in his first Budget as Chancellor, despite admitting that more austerity is in the pipeline as he battles to get the deficit down. The Chancellor will say that he is ready to take further "difficult decisions" on tax hikes and spending cuts to get the books into balance, even though he recognises that many voters are still feeling the pinch 10 years on from the financial crash of 2007/08.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|10 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|1
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC