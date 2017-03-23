Breaking Murder Probe Latest: Police ...

Breaking Murder Probe Latest: Police given more time to question man after body discovered

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The 58-year-old Winchester man, who was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of murder, is currently being questioned in police custody. Officers were called to a house in Birch Court, off Thurmond Crescent in Winchester, at 5.31pm on March 22 after Mr Scott's body was discovered by a member of the public.

Chicago, IL

