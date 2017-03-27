Blaze Update: Newton Poppleford house...

Blaze Update: Newton Poppleford house fire 'being allowed to burn out'

A major fire which has destroyed a thatched-roof home in Newton Poppleford was 'being allowed to burn out', said firefighters who spent the night battling the flames. Crews were called at around 7.20pm yesterday evening .

