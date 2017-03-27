Areas bask in five-year high for Marc...

Areas bask in five-year high for March temperatures

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

The mercury soared to 21.8C in Gravesend, Kent, on Wednesday afternoon, making it the hottest day of 2017 so far, the Met Office said. This is hotter than the highest temperatures estimated for popular holiday hotspots including the Balearics island Ibiza, Barcelona in Spain and Nice in France , and Istanbul in Turkey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 42 min Hillary got thumped 51
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... 12 hr JTF 2
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC