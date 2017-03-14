Almost half of Brits class their mum as their best friend
A survey of more than 2,000 British adults carried out by One4all, the Post Office gift card, found almost half of Brits say their mum is one of their best friends. One in four speak to their mum every day, while 29 per cent see them at least once every week.
