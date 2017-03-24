A Look at Victims of the Attack outsi...

A Look at Victims of the Attack outside London's Parliament

14 hrs ago

The four victims killed and at least 30 wounded in the attack in Westminster were a cosmopolitan snapshot of one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities. The dead were a British policeman stabbed to death, an American tourist celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary, a British school administrator adored in the Spanish town where she spent summer vacations with her family, and a retired window cleaner.

Chicago, IL

