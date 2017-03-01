a Finding Neverlanda never soars, and sometimes chills at the Pantages
Mitchell Wray, Jordan Cole, Finn Faulconer and Ben Krieger, from left, are the Llewelyn Davies Boys in “Finding Neverland.” When: 8 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday through March 12. It tells of the Scottish playwright and novelist J.M. Barrie, who created Peter Pan, and the writer's relationship with an English mother's four very young sons, whom he met in a park. Red flags going up? You're not alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|7 hr
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|Feb 27
|White Man
|2
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC