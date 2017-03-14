A 25,000 reward following gas attack on Sussex cash machines

A 25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for gas attacks on ATM cash machines in Sussex. Independent charity Crimestoppers and Post Office Limited are offering the reward following three incidents, one in Brighton towards the end of February, another earlier this month in Shoreham, and a third in Hurstpierpoint last week, which saw ATMs at Post Office branches targeted with gas explosions.

