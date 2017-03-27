7m sale of Wentworth Woodhouse stately home "a triumph against all odds"
The A 7 million sale of a stately home believed to be the largest house in Britain is "a triumph against all the odds", a preservation group has said. Grade I-listed Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is said to have been the inspiration for Pemberley in Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|9 hr
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|11 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|15 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC