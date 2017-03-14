14 charged after Halloween - ride out...

14 charged after Halloween - ride out' of bikers through city centre

Fourteen people have been charged with causing a public nuisance following a so-called Halloween "ride out" involving bikers in Leeds. Motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before a large number were ridden through the city centre, including through pedestrian areas and shopping arcades.

