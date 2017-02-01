Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of...

Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of Trump travel ban

Hundreds of ethnic Yemeni business owners who operate New York City corner bodegas and neighborhood delis closed shop Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. The shops were locked at noon and were to remain shuttered until 8 p.m., according to organizers of a late afternoon rally in downtown Brooklyn.

Chicago, IL

