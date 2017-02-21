Woman charged in connection with deat...

Woman charged in connection with death of three-year-old attacked by dog

13 hrs ago

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with the death of three-year-old who was attacked by a dog in Halstead last year. Jade Dunne, 29, of Parker Way, Halstead, has now been charged in relation to the incident, which happened at her home.

Chicago, IL

