Woman charged in connection with death of three-year-old attacked by dog
A WOMAN has been charged in connection with the death of three-year-old who was attacked by a dog in Halstead last year. Jade Dunne, 29, of Parker Way, Halstead, has now been charged in relation to the incident, which happened at her home.
