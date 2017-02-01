Why I am suing the president of the U...

Why I am suing the president of the United States: Erwin Chemerinsky

On Jan. 23, I was one of several lawyers who filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for violating the “Emoluments Clause” of the Constitution. I am part of this lawsuit because President Trump is clearly violating the Constitution and I believe that the most basic aspect of the rule of law is that no one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law.

Chicago, IL

