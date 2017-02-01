Why I am suing the president of the United States: Erwin Chemerinsky
On Jan. 23, I was one of several lawyers who filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for violating the “Emoluments Clause” of the Constitution. I am part of this lawsuit because President Trump is clearly violating the Constitution and I believe that the most basic aspect of the rule of law is that no one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|2 hr
|Dave
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|19 hr
|HolyMoly
|12
|London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ...
|Wed
|Notsofunanymore
|1
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Tue
|spud
|2
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|Jan 28
|Nicole
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC