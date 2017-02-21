Welsh rugby star Elli Norkett killed in car crash at age 20
The family of a Welsh rugby international killed in a car crash have paid tribute to her as "loved and valued by many". Elli Norkett, 20, sustained fatal injuries in the collision in Neath Port Talbot, south Wales, at 7.40pm on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|1 hr
|USA Today
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|16 hr
|Charlie Bob
|1
|Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartiano
|14
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|Feb 24
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|14
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Feb 23
|Geezer
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC