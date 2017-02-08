VIDEO: Watch as man believed to be HGV driver tried to put out fire after crash from bridge onto A12
The road was shut both ways between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 25 at Marks Tey after the serious crash off the Coleman's Bridge at Witham. A video has now emerged of what is believed to be the lorry driver holding a fire extinguisher in the road as the fire burns in the lorry's cab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|binaries
|480
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|16 hr
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Feb 6
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Feb 5
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC