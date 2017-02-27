UPDATED: Ilminster man to stand trial accused of rape and sexually assaulting young girl
David Dymond, 25, of Station Road, Ilminster has been charged on suspicion of raping a woman on Friday, February 24. Jocelyn Park in Chard was cordoned off at the weekend as part of the police investigation and two football games had to be abandoned as the investigation continued on Saturday.
