Ukip denies Paul Nuttall used empty house as home address on by-election forms

Paul Nuttall is using the rented property in Penkhull, Stoke-on-Trent, as a place to live ahead of the poll, said Ukip Ukip has dismissed claims that party leader Paul Nuttall used an empty house as his home address on electoral documents nominating him as a by-election candidate. A spokesman for Ukip described a Labour allegation that Mr Nuttall had used the rented property to pretend to live in the Potteries as "hot air" which showed his opponents feared losing at the polls.

