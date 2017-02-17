Two senior Ukip officials quit over p...

Two senior Ukip officials quit over party's 'insensitivity' about Hillsborough

The resignations are another blow to Ukip leader Paul Nuttall just days before the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election where he is hoping to oust Labour Stuart Monkcom, the chairman of leader Paul Nuttall's own branch in Liverpool, and Adam Heatherington, chairman of the Merseyside regional branch, said comments made by party figures had been "upsetting and intolerable" for the victims of the families. The announcement is another blow to Mr Nuttall just days before the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election where he is hoping to oust Labour.

Chicago, IL

