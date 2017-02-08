Two police officers suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted in Aldershot, Hants
The pair suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted after being called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue on Tuesday evening, Hampshire Police said. The officers were taken to Frimley Park Hospital and one was then transferred to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, where he is receiving specialist treatment for his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|binaries
|480
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|15 hr
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Feb 6
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Feb 5
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC