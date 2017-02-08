Tributes to 'one in a million guy' after rare sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a 'one in a million guy' from Steyning who died on Sunday from a 'short and aggressive' disease - which affects just one in a million people a year. Paul Croft, 57, was diagnosed with Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease on January 19 and died just two weeks later at St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

