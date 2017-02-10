Trevor Timon faces a two-week trial at London's Old Bailey on charges of murder and common assault

Oliver Dearlove, 30, died after allegedly being attacked while waiting for a cab on a night out in Blackheath, south-east London, on August 28 last year. Trevor Timon, 31, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, south-east London, is accused of killing him with a single punch after hitting the victim's friend, Andrew Cook, in the face.

