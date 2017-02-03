Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out Bill that targets child poverty
A shadow minister has accused Tory MPs of attempting to talk out a Bill that would call on the Government to set a target to end child poverty. Shadow communities and local government minister Andy Slaughter said he was "very, very angry" at Conservative efforts to stop a Private Member's Bill from Labour MP Dan Jarvis being heard in the Commons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|20 hr
|George
|483
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|22 hr
|Pete
|5
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Fri
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Thu
|Dave
|1
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ...
|Feb 1
|Notsofunanymore
|1
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC