Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out B...

Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out Bill that targets child poverty

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

A shadow minister has accused Tory MPs of attempting to talk out a Bill that would call on the Government to set a target to end child poverty. Shadow communities and local government minister Andy Slaughter said he was "very, very angry" at Conservative efforts to stop a Private Member's Bill from Labour MP Dan Jarvis being heard in the Commons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 20 hr George 483
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... 22 hr Pete 5
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Fri lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Thu Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Wed HolyMoly 12
News London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ... Feb 1 Notsofunanymore 1
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,543,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC