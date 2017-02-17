Tipper truck driver 'crushed cyclist ...

Tipper truck driver 'crushed cyclist to death by careless driving on roundabout'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

A renowned art designer was crushed to death as she cycled to work in London when a lorry ran over her at a roundabout, a court has heard. Moira Gemmill, 55, was on her way to St James's Palace when she was struck by a Mercedes tipper lorry near Lambeth Bridge in Westminster on April 9 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ... Sun Rainbow Kid 1
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Feb 11 Wildchild 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC