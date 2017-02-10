Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague
A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds. Police will be carrying out the search at a landfill site near Milton as part of ongoing enquiries to try to discover what has happened to missing RAF Regiment medic Corrie McKeague.
