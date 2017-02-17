This is how firefighters rescued Hugo...

This is how firefighters rescued Hugo the dog from a drainpipe after he chased a fox

Watford Blue Watch was called today to Battlers Green Farm, in Radlett, after reports of a dog called Hugo who had got stuck in a drainage pipe after chasing a fox. The fire crew had to use all their equipment including a new handheld hose pipe and high vision camera to locate rescue Hugo and the fox.

