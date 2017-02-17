Thief covered in red paint 'stuck out like sore thumb'
A DRUNKEN man whose friends covered him in red paint while he was intoxicated went on to steal a mobile phone in broad daylight from a customer at a McDonald's restaurant in Swindon. Steven Paul O'Brien, 52, of Holinshead Place, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Swindon on Wednesday.
