Thief covered in red paint 'stuck out like sore thumb'

A DRUNKEN man whose friends covered him in red paint while he was intoxicated went on to steal a mobile phone in broad daylight from a customer at a McDonald's restaurant in Swindon. Steven Paul O'Brien, 52, of Holinshead Place, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Swindon on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

